Alpaca Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.59 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $67.20 million and $12.59 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00081608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.57 or 0.07423023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.43 or 1.00034268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00067953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

