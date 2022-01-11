Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 161,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $23.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,794.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,916.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,814.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

