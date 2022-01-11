Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,773.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,906.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,791.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

