Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 9.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.63 on Tuesday, reaching $2,784.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,765. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,906.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,791.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

