Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 695,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

