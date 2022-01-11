Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after acquiring an additional 293,728 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Amcor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.