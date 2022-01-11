American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

AAL stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

