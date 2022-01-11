American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.
AAL stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
