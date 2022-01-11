American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.56.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.