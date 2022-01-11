American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.