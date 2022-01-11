American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.28% of American Public Education worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 24.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.