American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 9,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in American Superconductor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

