Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $69,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $318.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $323.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

