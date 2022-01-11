Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $318.65 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $323.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.