AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post $59.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $60.24 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $52.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $236.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.62 billion to $237.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.91 billion to $256.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $134.64. 1,196,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $135.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

