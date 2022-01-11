Analysts Anticipate Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to post $64.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $242.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,874. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

