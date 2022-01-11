Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

MGTA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 168,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

