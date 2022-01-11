Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Premier reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Premier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Premier by 61.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 101,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

