Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 1,311,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,358. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

