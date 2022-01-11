Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

ALLY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.28. 15,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

