Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $364.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $389.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.16. 3,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,868. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,122,049 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

