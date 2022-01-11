Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.13 Million

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $439.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.70 million and the highest is $443.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $350.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.63. 135,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

