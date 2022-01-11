Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.99 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $213.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,751,899. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

