Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. 39,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

