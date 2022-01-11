Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.17). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,886. NuCana has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

