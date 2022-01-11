Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.81 Million

Brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post $160.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.62 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $662.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

