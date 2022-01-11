Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $16.08

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.61 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,495. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

