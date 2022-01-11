Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $34.14

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after buying an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

