Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $34.14

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

