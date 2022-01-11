Analysts Set Expectations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $71.60 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,229.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,433.76.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.