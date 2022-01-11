Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Price Target at €44.25

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.57 ($50.65).

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

