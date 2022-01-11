Analyzing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 34.24% 12.21% 1.06% First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96%

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BankUnited pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BankUnited and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 5 3 0 2.38 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.43 $197.85 million $4.00 11.57 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.74 $20.32 million $2.30 8.80

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

