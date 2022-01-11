Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,478 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $66,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $8.39 on Tuesday, hitting $446.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

