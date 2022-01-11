Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. AON reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

AON stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.00. 1,517,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.09 and its 200-day moving average is $282.82. AON has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after purchasing an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

