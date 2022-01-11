APi Group (NYSE:APG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:APG opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. APi Group has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in APi Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,433,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 202,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in APi Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

