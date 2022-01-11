Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.