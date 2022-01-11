Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97. Applied Materials has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

