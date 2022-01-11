Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $39,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,242 shares of company stock worth $11,758,364 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,322,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

