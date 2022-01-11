Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Down 4.4%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $157.79 and last traded at $157.83. Approximately 28,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,444,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.07.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

