ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of MT stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

