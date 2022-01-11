ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.65.
Shares of MT stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
