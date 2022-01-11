Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

