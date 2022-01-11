Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) shares traded up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 120,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 159,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,455,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,807,043.45. Insiders sold 743,295 shares of company stock valued at $398,392 over the last quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.