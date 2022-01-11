Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,522 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

