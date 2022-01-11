Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

