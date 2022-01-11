Artfinity (AT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,294.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $103,504.16 and approximately $2,294.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

