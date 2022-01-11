Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Asana in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

ASAN opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,605,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

