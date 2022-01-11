ASD (BTMX) Market Capitalization Hits $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005985 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

