ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $150.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

ASGN opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

