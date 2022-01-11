ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $727.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.27. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $499.43 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

