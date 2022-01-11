Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.25

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 24184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.