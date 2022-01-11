Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $2,700.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

