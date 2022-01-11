Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $2,700.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
